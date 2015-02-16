MUMBAI Feb 16 India's benchmark BSE index
rose 0.1 percent on Monday, enough to post a fifth
consecutive winning session, as consumer goods makers such as
ITC advanced on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in the
upcoming federal budget would boost spending.
India's wholesale prices declined an annual 0.39
percent in January, their second fall in three months, while
retail inflation accelerated in January after shifting to a new
base year for calculating prices, but stayed well below the
central bank's target.
Earlier broader gains were however capped in part by
companies posting disappointing earnings. Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries fell 2.7 percent after posting on Saturday
an unexpected fall in its October-December net profit.
The BSE index closed 0.12 percent higher after
earlier gaining as much as 0.8 percent.
The NSE index rose 0.04 percent.
Indian equity markets will be closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday.
Domestic economy related stocks such as consumer durables
gained on hopes of increased spending. ITC gained 3.1
percent while Hindustan Unilever added 1.6 percent.
