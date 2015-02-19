MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian shares gained for a
seventh straight day on Thursday in a volatile session that saw
metals and mining companies such as Hindalco Industries
and Jindal Steel and Power surging after the
successful completion of the country's first auction to sell
mines.
The auction follows a court cancellation of all previous
licenses and the initial bidding suggests companies are keen to
secure supplies as the economy improves.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.48 percent to
29,462.27 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.3
percent higher at 8,895.30 points.
($1 = 62.0732 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)