MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian shares fell for the second
straight session on Monday, dragged down by heavyweights such as
Reliance Industries and financial stocks, as caution
prevailed ahead of the federal budget due on Feb 28.
Other blue chip stocks such as ITC Ltd, Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd and State Bank of India
were also under selling pressure.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.88 percent at
28,975.11, while the broader NSE index fell 0.89 percent
to 8,754.95.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)