MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares pared intraday gains to close marginally higher on Wednesday as investors took profits in outperformers including Tata Steel ahead of key events later in the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher at 29,007.99 after gaining as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index gained 0.06 percent to 8,767.25. The index gained as much as 0.89 percent earlier on Wednesday.

Tata Steel, which gained 3.4 percent in the last ten sessions till Tuesday, closed down 2.3 percent.

However, recent underperformers such as Reliance Industries , which fell 6.8 percent in the last three sessions till Tuesday, gained 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)