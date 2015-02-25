MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares pared intraday
gains to close marginally higher on Wednesday as investors took
profits in outperformers including Tata Steel ahead of
key events later in the week.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher
at 29,007.99 after gaining as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the
session.
The broader NSE index gained 0.06 percent to
8,767.25. The index gained as much as 0.89 percent earlier on
Wednesday.
Tata Steel, which gained 3.4 percent in the last
ten sessions till Tuesday, closed down 2.3 percent.
However, recent underperformers such as Reliance Industries
, which fell 6.8 percent in the last three sessions
till Tuesday, gained 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)