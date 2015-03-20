MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares fell on Friday
for a third consecutive session to a near 1-1/2 month closing
low as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on
worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic
earnings growth.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.73 percent at
28,261.08 points. It fell 0.85 percent in the week, marking its
second consecutive weekly fall.
The broader NSE index ended 0.74 percent lower at
8,570.90 points, falling 0.9 percent in the week.
Both indexes closed at their lowest levels since Feb. 10,
2015.
ICICI Bank closed down 3.5.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)