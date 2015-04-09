MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares closed at their
highest in nearly a month, gaining for the fifth straight
session on Thursday, with lenders such as State Bank of India
rising after rating agency Moody's revised India's
sovereign rating outlook.
Moody's revised India's sovereign rating outlook to
"positive" from "stable" on Thursday, a step closer to an
upgrade of the credit rating, as it expects actions by
policymakers to lift the country's economic growth.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.62 percent to
28,885.21 points, its highest closing level since March 12.
The broader NSE index ended 0.73 percent to 8,778.30
points, marking its highest close since March 5.
The banking index of the NSE closed up 2.49
percent. State Bank of India closed up 2.54 percent.
