MUMBAI May 11 India's BSE index rose
more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its highest close in over
two weeks as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and
factory data, and China's latest round of monetary easing may
prompt the central bank to ease its policy for the third time
this year.
Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail
inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of
economists showed.
The benchmark BSE index gained 1.48 percent marking it
highest close since April 23.
The broader NSE index ended 1.63 percent higher
after earlier rising as much as 1.72 percent.
For midday report see
For stocks see
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)