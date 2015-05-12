MUMBAI May 12 Indian shares fell more than 2
percent on Tuesday, giving up most of their gains made in the
previous two sessions, as stocks across the board declined on
worries that key land acquisition and tax reforms would be
delayed further.
Also, the rupee trading below the key 64 per U.S.
dollar level is raising worries that foreign portfolio outflows
may create a vicious cycle between rupee and domestic shares,
fund managers said.
The benchmark BSE index fell 2.3 percent while the
broader NSE index ended 2.4 percent lower finding
resistance from their technically important 200-day moving
average.
Fresh worries on retrospective taxation, upcoming monsoon
and slower than expected recovery in earnings also continued to
weigh on sentiment.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)