MUMBAI May 14 Indian shares edged lower on
Thursday, dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond
yields in Europe, while export-oriented stocks dropped as the
rupee rose above the key 64 level on inflows ahead of
disinvestments in key companies.
German and U.S. bond yields surged to their highest in more
than five months, making equities look more expensive in
comparison to debt and keeping Asian stock markets subdued.
The Indian rupee rose to as high as 63.81 per dollar versus
its Wednesday's closing level of 64.00/01 ahead of inflows
related to stake sales in power producer NTPC and oil
refiner Indian Oil Corp.
The BSE index closed 0.17 percent lower after
earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE
index fell 0.14 percent after earlier losing up to 1.2
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)