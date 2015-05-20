MUMBAI May 20 Indian shares closed at their
highest level in nearly one month on Wednesday as blue chips
advanced on resumption of buying by foreign investors, while
forecast of a timely monsoon continued to raise hopes the
central bank would lower interest rates in June.
Foreign portfolio investors, key behind Indian stocks
hitting record high in March, have bought cash shares worth
nearly $300 million in the past three days, Thomson Reuters
calculations showed. They had sold about $2.5 billion worth of
shares over the last four weeks.
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index
gained 0.69 percent each, marking their highest close
since April 22.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)