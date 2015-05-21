BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
MUMBAI May 21 Indian stocks ended little changed on Thursday, but still became the third best performing market in Asia Pacific so far this month amid resumption of buying by foreign investors and forecast of a timely monsoon.
Shares have risen nearly 3 percent so far this month, after foreign portfolio investors, key behind stocks hitting record highs in March, bought cash shares worth nearly $345 million in the past four sessions.
Profit-booking in some blue chips after shares rose to near one-month high in the previous session, and lower Asian shares kept trading range bound throughout the day.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while and the broader NSE index lost 0.03 percent.
For midday report see
For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.