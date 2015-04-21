MUMBAI, April 21 Indian shares fell for a fifth
straight session on Tuesday and closed at their lowest in nearly
four weeks as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged
after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's $3.6 billon share sale
in the company.
Concerns over retrospective taxation on foreign portfolio
investors, which prompted them to sell stocks worth 15.07
billion rupees ($239.93 million) on Monday, also weighed on
sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.75 percent at
27,676.04, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.83
percent at 8,377.75.
Shares of Sun Pharma slumped 8.8 percent, their biggest
daily fall in six years.
