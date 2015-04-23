MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares fell for a sixth session in seven on Thursday in volatile trade, dragged down by blue chips as investors chose to pause despite clarifications from the finance ministry over the government's taxation policies.

The benchmark BSE index ended lower 0.56 percent at 27,735.02, while the broader NSE index fell 0.37 percent to 8,398.30.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 2.7 percent, State Bank of India closed down 2.2 percent and Wipro Ltd declined 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)