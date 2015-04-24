Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, April 24 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest close in nearly three-and-a-half months, dragged down by a 6 percent slump in Infosys after the software services exporter's January-March earnings fell short of expectations.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.07 percent lower at 27,437.94, falling 3.53 percent in the week.
The broader NSE index ended 1.1 percent lower at 8,305.25, down 3.5 percent in the week.
Both the indexes closed at their lowest since Jan. 14 and posted their second consecutive weekly fall.
Infosys shares slumped 5.98 percent.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order