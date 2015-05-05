BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
MUMBAI May 5 Indian shares edged lower in a choppy session on Tuesday, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks on worries that the remaining January-March quarterly earnings may not meet market expectations while lower Asian stocks also weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 27,440.14, while the broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower at 8,324.80.
ITC Ltd lost 1.2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.