Aug 28 Indian shares rose on Friday on the back
of upbeat U.S. economic data, but posted their biggest weekly
decline in nearly three months, bruised by a global selloff
earlier this week.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.61 percent higher,
while the broader NSE index gained 0.67 percent.
Both indexes recorded their third consecutive weekly falls
with the BSE index losing 3.56 percent and the NSE index
shedding 3.59 percent, marking their biggest weekly declines
since June 5.
The two indexes had hit their lowest intraday levels in
about a year on Tuesday.
For the midday report, click
For stocks, see
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)