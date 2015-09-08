Sept 8 Indian stocks ended nearly 2 percent higher on Tuesday in a volatile session boosted by financial sector shares on speculation the central bank may dilute its proposed guidelines on base rates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with representatives of corporate India on weathering the global economic turbulence also helped sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index each gained 1.7 percent at close.

The NSE bank index was up 3.55 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)