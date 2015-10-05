MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly nine months as expectations for a U.S. rate hike faded after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Indexes posted a fourth consecutive day of gains after earlier hitting their highest intraday levels since Aug. 21. Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The BSE index gained 2.15 percent to end at 26,785.55, while the NSE index rose 2.12 percent to end at 8,119.30. Both posted their biggest single daily gains since Jan. 15.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)