Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
MUMBAI, June 27 Indian shares edged up on Wednesday as infrastructure stocks such as BHEL rose on hopes the government would push for investments in the sector after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has temporarily assumed the finance portfolio.
Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 0.55 percent.
State-run power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp rose after media reports of a tariff hike in New Delhi raised hopes utilities can meet their loan commitments.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.36 percent to 16,967.76 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.41 percent to 5,141.90 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
JAKARTA, Feb 16 Indonesia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday and said monetary policy remains "cautiously accommodative" though it is keeping an eye on inflation pressures.
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago