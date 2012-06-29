MUMBAI, June 29 Indian shares rose 2.6 percent on Friday fueled by a global rally in risk assets after European leaders agreed on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro banks.

Local stocks received a further boost on Morgan Stanley upgrading Indian equities and a rally in the rupee.

Banks led gains with ICICI Bank up 5 percent, HDFC Bank rose 2.74 percent while State Bank of India was up 2.9 percent.

Broad-based buying helped gains in other blue chip shares: Reliance Industries was up 2.5 percent and cigarette major ITC added 3 percent.

The 30 share BSE index closed 2.6 percent higher at 17,429.98 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 2.52 percent to close at 5,278.90 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)