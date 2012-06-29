MUMBAI, June 29 Indian shares rose 2.6 percent
on Friday fueled by a global rally in risk assets after European
leaders agreed on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs
of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro
banks.
Local stocks received a further boost on Morgan Stanley
upgrading Indian equities and a rally in the rupee.
Banks led gains with ICICI Bank up 5 percent, HDFC
Bank rose 2.74 percent while State Bank of India
was up 2.9 percent.
Broad-based buying helped gains in other blue chip shares:
Reliance Industries was up 2.5 percent and cigarette
major ITC added 3 percent.
The 30 share BSE index closed 2.6 percent higher at
17,429.98 points, while the 50-share NSE index added
2.52 percent to close at 5,278.90 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)