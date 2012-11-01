MUMBAI, Nov 1 Indian shares provisionally ended higher for a second session on Thursday, led by gains in auto shares on higher-than-expected October vehicle sales while tech firm Wipro rose after it said it will separate its non-IT units to focus on outsourcing. Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.18 percent, and Wipro shares gained 2.74 percent. Reliance Industries ended up 0.19 percent after falling 2.1 percent intraday. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.23 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)