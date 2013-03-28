* BSE ends 0.7 pct up; NSE rises 0.73 pct * Broader market sentiment remains weak - analyst * Bank shares gain on short-covering (Adds current account deficit data in paragraph 4) By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, March 28 Indian shares rose for a second straight day on Thursday as recent underperformers such as ICICI Bank Ltd gained in a session marked by the expiry of derivatives and as technology shares edged up on hopes about upcoming quarterly results. Despite ending the fiscal year on a positive note, the BSE index fell 3 percent in the quarter after edging down 0.1 percent in March, marking its first quarterly fall in five. March has been a particularly volatile month because of lingering disappointment over the 2013/14 budget unveiled late in February. Sentiment has also been marred since a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition and by the central bank's cautious stance on future rate cuts. Broader sentiment is expected to remain weak as data after market hours showed the current account deficit for the October-December quarter widened to a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product. "Current levels are attractive but CAD numbers are a concern and deteriorating GDP numbers on a quarter on quarter basis are another concern for the markets," said K K Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital. "Threat of early elections and reforms not sailing through are bothering the markets currently." The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.7 percent, or 131.24 points, at 18,835.77, rebounding after hitting its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012. March derivatives expired at the end of the session. The index rose 0.5 percent for the week, marking its first weekly gain in three. Markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. The broader NSE index rose 0.73 percent, or 40.95 points, to 5,682.55, after briefly breaking below its 200-day moving average. Recent underperformers led gainers, with ICICI Bank rebounding from earlier falls of as much as 1.44 percent to gain 2.4 percent. Shares in India's biggest private sector lender had fallen 4.5 percent in the previous six sessions. Other shares also gained on value buying, with HDFC Bank ending up 1.8 percent and Larsen & Toubro rising 2.15 percent. Among other gainers, Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 2 percent and Satyam Computer Services Ltd gained 1.02 percent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of both companies with "buy" ratings. Goldman said the planned merger between the two companies would create the fifth largest Indian IT offshoring company by revenue, offering "adequate scale to target potential big-ticket deals." Infosys Ltd rose 1.22 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings due on April 12, while HCL Technologies gained 2.5 percent. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd surged 12 percent after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted import alerts for some products manufactured at its Hyderabad facility. Novartis India Ltd rose 3.75 percent after parent Novartis AG said in a statement it would sell shares of its Indian unit via stock exchanges to reduce its holding. Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 1.3 percent and iron ore producer NMDC Ltd ended 2.1 percent higher, as the stocks will be included in the NSE index from April 1. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls to one-month low against Japanese yen * Oil edges higher as Cyprus banks reopen * Euro weak, Bunds up as Cyprus prepares to reopen banks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)