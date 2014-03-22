MUMBAI, March 22 Indian shares edged higher in
thin-volume trading on a special trading session on Saturday, as
gains in healthcare stocks were offset by profit taking in
metals.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher
at 21,755.32 points while the broader NSE index closed
0.03 percent higher at 6,494.90 points, staying away from record
highs hit early in the week due to inflows of overseas funds.
Pharmaceutical companies gained with Cipla Ltd
closing 1.77 percent higher and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
gained 0.7 percent on value-buying.
Some of the recent outperformers such as metals saw selling
pressure. Hindalco Industries closed 1.9 percent lower
after gaining 3.28 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Michael Perry)