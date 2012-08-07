Movie-inspired Fendi designs treat Milan's fashion elite
MILAN, Feb 23 Milan's fashion elite strolled down an elegant street in "Rome" on Thursday, sporting subtle and elegant creations that recalled the timeless movie scenes of yesteryear.
MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian shares gained for the second day in a row, led by gains in stocks sensitive to interest rates on hopes that the central bank will be pressured into lowering interest rates after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers.
Tata Motors rose 4.26 percent, ICICI Bank gained 2.13 percent, while DLF added 2.8 percent.
Software services exporters gain after U.S rival Cognizant Technology Solutions raised its adjusted full-year profit forecast.
Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.9 percent, while Infosys added 1.65 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.02 percent to 17590.95. The index earlier hit its highest level since April 3.
The 50-share NSE index gained 1.03 percent to end at 5336.70 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MILAN, Feb 23 Milan's fashion elite strolled down an elegant street in "Rome" on Thursday, sporting subtle and elegant creations that recalled the timeless movie scenes of yesteryear.
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group is well advanced with plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and intends to float on the New York Stock Exchange later this quarter, chairman Paul Coulson said on Thursday.
Feb 23 Britain's Intu Properties Plc hiked its full-year dividend as values and demand for its large shopping centres held up well despite weakness in the broader UK property market following the Brexit vote.