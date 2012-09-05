UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares provisionally end down, led by fall in shares of banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, that fell on concerns of rising impaired loans and as trading volumes continue to remain low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.
ICICI Bank fell 3.58 percent, while Axis bank lost 4.75 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.92 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts