Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares provisionally ended higher as investors stayed away from big bets in a volatile session ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which may announce new policies to contain the euro zone crisis.
ECB chairman Mario Draghi is set to unveil his plan on saving the euro later in the day.
Technology shares were leading the gainers: Infosys ended up 3.54 percent, while Wipro added 4.67 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.24 percent. The 50-share NSE index also ended up 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)