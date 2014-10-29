* BSE index gains 0.81 pct; NSE index up 0.78 pct

* Indexes post highest close in five weeks

* Investors cautious ahead of derivatives expiry due on Thursday

By Indulal PM

MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest close in five weeks, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would reaffirm its willingness to wait before raising U.S. interest rates.

Blue-chips such as Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd led the gainers ahead of the outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting later in the day.

But some of the broader gains were capped ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday, while companies posting disappointing earnings such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell.

"We have seen strong buying emerging and its still a buy-on-decline market. We expect Nifty to trade above 8,000 levels," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets adding that investors would take a call from the Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.81 percent higher at 27,098.17 points while the broader NSE index gained 0.78 percent to 8,090.45 points.

Auto stocks led the gains with Mahindra and Mahindra up 1.65 percent while Tata Motors added 3.5 percent. The sector was also aided by expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festive season.

Metal stocks rose sharply on the back of firmer prices in international markets. Hindalco Industries gained 6.23 percent while Tata Steel added 4.54 percent and Jindal Steel and Power closed up 4.2 percent.

Technology and consumer stocks also gained. Infosys Ltd ended 2.5 percent higher after having falling 3.9 percent since Oct. 13. ITC Ltd ended 1.23 percent higher, but is still down 4.2 percent so far this month.

However, Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed down 0.81 percent after its earnings missed some analysts' expectations.

Shares in Jubilant Life Sciences plunged 11.34 percent to a two-week low after it net loss widened in the September quarter.

Shares in Oriental Bank of Commerce slumped 4.1 percent on rising bad loans.

