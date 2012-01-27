Fitch Affirms ING Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank NV's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) to ING Bank, ING Group NV and ING Belgium as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significan