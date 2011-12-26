UPDATE 1-Commerzbank Q4 results flat as low interest rates weigh
* Expects 2017 flat cost base, higher shipping provisions (Adds CEO quote, pre-market share price indication, further details on earnings)
MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.44 percent higher on Monday in thin trade on bargain-hunting and gains in stocks such as software exporter Infosys and energy major Reliance Industries .
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 1.44 percent at 15,966.12, with 26 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 1.31 percent to 4,779.00. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Expects 2017 flat cost base, higher shipping provisions (Adds CEO quote, pre-market share price indication, further details on earnings)
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)
ZURICH, Feb 9 Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 74 percent jump in full-year net profit as its core general insurance rebounded from a traumatic 2015, helping the group confirm targets set by new Chief Executive Mario Greco.