MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian shares were subdued early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious about the global economy after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria.

Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's largest domestic steel producer, dropped 1 percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected 43 percent slide in quarterly profit.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was down 0.05 percent at 17,769.04.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.12 percent at 5,384.20. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)