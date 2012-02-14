Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian shares were subdued early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious about the global economy after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria.
Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's largest domestic steel producer, dropped 1 percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected 43 percent slide in quarterly profit.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was down 0.05 percent at 17,769.04.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.12 percent at 5,384.20. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19