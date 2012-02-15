MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent early on Wednesday, led by automaker Tata Motors .

Tata Motors rallied as much as 6.7 percent, a day after the trucks and cars maker reported a better-than-expected 40.5 jump in quarterly profit.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 1.1 percent at 18,052.3 with all its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.1 percent at 5,475.5. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)