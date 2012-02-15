Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent early on Wednesday, led by automaker Tata Motors .
Tata Motors rallied as much as 6.7 percent, a day after the trucks and cars maker reported a better-than-expected 40.5 jump in quarterly profit.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 1.1 percent at 18,052.3 with all its components in the green.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.1 percent at 5,475.5. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)