UPDATE 2-HSBC's 2016 profit slumps 62 pct on writedowns, HK shares slide
* 2016 pre-tax profit $7.1 bln vs $14.4 bln analysts' estimate
NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Thursday, led by losses in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.
Unitech Ltd fell 4.4 percent after its telecoms joint venture partner Norway's Telenor said it would seek indemnity and compensation from Unitech following a court order to cancel permits including those held by the joint venture.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was down 0.32 percent at 18,143.35, with 21 of its components falling.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.33 percent at 5,513.50. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* 2016 pre-tax profit $7.1 bln vs $14.4 bln analysts' estimate
LONDON, Feb 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)