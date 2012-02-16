NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Thursday, led by losses in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

Unitech Ltd fell 4.4 percent after its telecoms joint venture partner Norway's Telenor said it would seek indemnity and compensation from Unitech following a court order to cancel permits including those held by the joint venture.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was down 0.32 percent at 18,143.35, with 21 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.33 percent at 5,513.50. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)