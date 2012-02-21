MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian shares edged higher early on Tuesday on news of the approval of a crucial second bailout package for debt-stricken Greece, while Kingfisher Airlines slumped as much as 19.9 percent as pressure intensified on the cash-strapped carrier.

The main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.33 percent at 18,349.48 at 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), with 19 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.24 percent at 5,577.95. (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)