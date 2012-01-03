BRIEF-Systematix Corporate Services appoints Prakash Mundhra as CFO
* Says approved reappointment of Chandra Prakash Khandelwal as MD
MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares provisionally rose 2.61 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro , as investors bet on a possible cut in interest rates by the central bank to boost growth.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 405.67 points at 15,923.59, with all but two of its components in positive territory.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.77 percent higher at 4,765.30. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Transaction in relation to subscription of shares in a joint venture, Transaction in relation to provision of financial assistance, Update on the subscription of CI Series A Bonds
* Dec quarter net profit 111.1 million rupees versus profit 120.1 million rupees year ago