MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday, led by losses in Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, on profit booking after a two-day rally that sent the main index up more than 3 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 79.90 points at 15,859.46, with 20 of its components in negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.33 percent lower at 4,749.65. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)