MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian shares rose 0.6 percent early on Friday as investors chased bargains in an oversold market. Autos, banks and metal makers gained.

Telecom carriers Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular fell more than 1 percent each after India's telecoms ministry said it would tell carriers they would not be allowed to offer 3G services outside their licensed zones through roaming agreements with each other..

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.62 percent at 15,911.23 by 0352 GMT, with 26 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.58 percent at 4,761.2. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by)