MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian shares provisionally ended down 1.09 percent in low volumes on Wednesday ahead of derivatives expiry, dragged down mostly by banks on concerns of worsening asset quality and slowing credit growth.

Jindal Steel and Power was the top loser as it provisionally closed down 7.2 percent to 454.40 rupees.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 173.02 points at 15,700.93, with 21 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.94 percent lower at 4,705.80. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)