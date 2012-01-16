MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.32 percent on Monday, led by auto and software stocks, after data showed headline inflation in December slowed sharply.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 52.48 points higher at 16,207.1, with half of its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.16 percent at 4,873.90. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)