MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.53 percent on Friday, led by top private lender ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries .

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 87.95 points to 16,731.69, with 17 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.57 percent at 5,046.95 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)