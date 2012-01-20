BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.53 percent on Friday, led by top private lender ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries .
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 87.95 points to 16,731.69, with 17 of its components advancing.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.57 percent at 5,046.95 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: