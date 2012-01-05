BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Thursday, with ONGC up 1 percent after the state-run explorer said it found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 0.37 percent at 15,941.63, with 27 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index was 0.26 percent up at 4,761.80. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON, Feb 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets