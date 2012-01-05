MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.14 percent on Thursday on continuing concerns over slowing economic growth, even as food inflation turned negative.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 22.65 points at 15,859.99, with 16 of its components in negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.01 percent up at 4,749.95. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)