BRIEF-Ama Group updates on acquisition of additional Accident Repair Centres
* Asx alert-acquisition of additional accident repair centres-ama.ax
MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.14 percent on Thursday on continuing concerns over slowing economic growth, even as food inflation turned negative.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 22.65 points at 15,859.99, with 16 of its components in negative territory.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.01 percent up at 4,749.95. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Asx alert-acquisition of additional accident repair centres-ama.ax
* Fy total income 55.49 billion baht versus 55.40 billion baht
* Board appoints Emad Yousef al Monayea as chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2mnKSMF) Further company coverage: )