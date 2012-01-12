Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares fell early on Thursday, dragged down by more than a 7 percent drop in software bellwether Infosys Ltd after the company cuts its full-year revenue outlook.
Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 33.3 percent rise in profit for the December quarter, but tempered its outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.49 percent at 16,095.84 points with 7 its components trading in the red.
Infosys was down 6.25 percent at 2,650.25 rupees.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.43 percent at 4,840.30 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank