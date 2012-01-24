NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Tuesday, led by engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd, ahead of the central bank's rate decision due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.35 percent at 16,810.99 points, with 21 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.37 percent at 5,064.65.

Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, reinforcing expectations it will keep interest rates on hold. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)