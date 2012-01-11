BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
NEW DELHI Jan 11 Indian shares closed flat in a choppy trade with investors turning cautious ahead of industrial output data, due on Thursday, and quarterly results that are widely expected to show slower earnings growth.
Software services bellwether Infosys led losses ahead of its quarterly result on Thursday. Tata Consultancy Services and top telecom operator Bharti Airtel were among other top losers.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 3.21 points at 16,168.30 with 16 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.24 percent higher at 4,860.95. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.