NEW DELHI Jan 11 Indian shares closed flat in a choppy trade with investors turning cautious ahead of industrial output data, due on Thursday, and quarterly results that are widely expected to show slower earnings growth.

Software services bellwether Infosys led losses ahead of its quarterly result on Thursday. Tata Consultancy Services and top telecom operator Bharti Airtel were among other top losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 3.21 points at 16,168.30 with 16 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.24 percent higher at 4,860.95. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)