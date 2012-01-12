MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.6 percent on Thursday, pulled down by software bellwether Infosys Ltd which dropped more than 8 percent after the company cut its revenue outlook citing the debt troubles in Europe.

Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services and energy major Reliance Industries were among the other top losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 98.31 points at 16,077.55, with 8 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.61 percent at 4,831.25. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)