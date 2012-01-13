MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.72 percent on Friday, led by Coal India and banks as investors hoped the government would take up more policy reforms and that easing inflation will boost the country's economy.

Coal India, the world's biggest miner, rose 5 percent after it said it will sign a five-year agreement with its worker unions to increase wages by 25 percent..

The banking index closed up 0.53 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended higher by 115.56 points at 16,153.07, with 20 of its components in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.72 percent at 4,866. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)