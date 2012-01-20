BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares rose early on Friday with Wipro, the country's No. 3 software services exporter, rallying 3.5 percent after its quarter earnings almost met market expectations.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.54 percent at 16,736.1, with 22 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.44 percent at 5,040.15. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: