MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian shares rose early on Friday with Wipro, the country's No. 3 software services exporter, rallying 3.5 percent after its quarter earnings almost met market expectations.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.54 percent at 16,736.1, with 22 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.44 percent at 5,040.15. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)