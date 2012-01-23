MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian shares fell early on Monday, dragged down by Reliance Industries that fell after reporting late on Friday its first quarterly drop in profit in more than two years. .

Energy major Reliance, India's largest company by market value, was down 3.5 percent at 764.80 rupees.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.1 percent at 16,723.75, with 10 of its components declining. It opened down 0.5 percent.

The 50-share NSE index also was down 0.1 percent at 5,043.35. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)