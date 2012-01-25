MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian shares rose in early
trade on Wednesday, led by lenders and energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries, ahead of the expiry of monthly
derivatives contracts.
Top-listed biotechnology company Biocon fell 2.6
percent after its quarterly net profit dropped a
worse-than-expected 15.8 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
up 0.4 percent at 17,060.19, with 25 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index also was up 0.4
percent at 5,145.65.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)