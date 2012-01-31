NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's main stock index provisionally closed about 2 percent higher on Tuesday and posted its best January rise since 1994, logging a more than 11 percent monthly gain.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally added 336.30 points to 17,199.60, with all but five of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 2.29 percent to 5,203.75. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)